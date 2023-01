New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Tuesday in California Eastern District Court against Sazerac Company over the labeling of its Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. The suit accuses the defendant of falsely advertising the 'Fireball Cinnamon' products are whiskey, when they are malt beverages with half the alcohol of whiskey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00150, Patterson v. Sazerac Co. Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 25, 2023, 3:07 PM