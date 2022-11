Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Henderson County Sheriff's Office to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was filed by King Law Offices on behalf of a disabled plaintiff alleging excessive force and unreasonable search and seizure. The case is 1:22-cv-00249, Patterson v. Griffin et al.

Government

November 29, 2022, 3:14 PM