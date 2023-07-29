Delta Air Lines was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Beal Sutherland Berlin & Brown on behalf of a customer service worker who asserts claims for unlawful discrimination, failure to accommodate, and retaliation in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03321, Patterson v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
July 29, 2023, 11:50 AM