New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Delta Air Lines was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Beal Sutherland Berlin & Brown on behalf of a customer service worker who asserts claims for unlawful discrimination, failure to accommodate, and retaliation in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03321, Patterson v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 29, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Wanda Patterson

Plaintiffs

Beal Sutherland Berlin & Brown LLC

Beal, Sutherland, Berlin & Brown, LLC

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA