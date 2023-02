Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nixon Peabody on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Cummins, an automotive engine manufacturer, and Bosch Marine LLC to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Eckland & Blando on behalf of James Edward Patterson. The case is 1:23-cv-10318, Patterson v. Cummins, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 10, 2023, 7:03 PM