New Suit

Capital One Auto Finance Inc., Marty Feldman Chevrolet Inc. and Mazin Mansor Toma were sued Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court over a used vehicle sale. The court action was filed by the Adam G. Taub & Associates Consumer Law Group on behalf of Steven Patterson, who claims that Marty Feldman Chevrolet sold him a used car with an odometer that had been ‘rolled back’ by almost 30,000 miles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11125, Patterson v. Capital One Auto Finance, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Steven Patterson

Plaintiffs

Adam Taub Assoc Consumer Law Group

defendants

Capital One Auto Finance, Inc.

Marty Feldman Chevrolet, Inc.

Mazin Mansor Toma

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct