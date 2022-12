New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nordstrom and apparel company Paige LLC were hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, brought by Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman and Marcus W. Corwin P.A., claims that the defendants overcharged consumers for Paige brand jeans that are defectively manufactured and prone to puckering. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81973, Patterson et al v. Paige LLC et al.