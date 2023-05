Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd and Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty mower, was filed by Rhoads & Rhoads on behalf of Janice Patterson and Larry Patterson. The case is 4:23-cv-00071, Patterson et al v. Husqvarna Professional Products, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Janice Patterson

Larry Patterson

Plaintiffs

Rhoads & Rhoads. Psc

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor Products, N.A., Inc.

Husqvarna Professional Products, Inc.

Kent Clark

Lowe's of Madisonville, #0016

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims