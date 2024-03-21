Patterson Belknap Litigator Confirmed as FTX Examiner | Law....

News From Law.com

The FTX bankruptcy continues to generate high-end litigation work as Sullivan & Cromwell faces pressure on two fronts over its pre-bankruptcy representation of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. On Wednesday, Judge John Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware ordered the appointment of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler of counsel Robert Cleary to conduct a 60-day investigation of the factors that contributed to FTX's downfall as an independent examiner.

March 21, 2024, 6:17 PM

