Patterson + Sheridan Launches Office in Aerospace-Heavy Hunt...

Patterson + Sheridan, a technology and intellectual property firm founded in Houston, has opened an office in Huntsville, Alabama, where the Marshall Space Flight Center is located and where the firm sees opportunities for work from the space and aerospace industries.The office, the eighth for the 80-lawyer firm, is strategically located between Houston and the Greensboro, North Carolina, office in the Research Triangle, said managing partner Todd Patterson.

February 22, 2024, 4:12 PM

