Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Travelers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for water mitigation services, was filed by attorney Robert R. Bryant on behalf of Patriot Disaster Specialist LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-01687, Patriot Disaster Specialist LLC v. Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Patriot Disaster Specialist LLC

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin Hubbard

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute