Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Donovan & Lawler removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and Claudia Hodges Wednesday to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Robert R. Bryant on behalf of Patriot Disaster Specialist, contends that the defendants failed to pay for services rendered at Hodges' property. The case is 2:22-cv-05979, Patriot Disaster Specialist, LLC v. Hodges et al.