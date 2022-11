Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Donovan & Lawler on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Allstate and Shelley Hacker to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for water mitigation services, was filed by attorney Robert R. Bryant on behalf of Patriot Disaster Specialist LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-06016, Patriot Disaster Specialist LLC v. Hacker et al.