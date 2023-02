Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, over hurricane-related property damage claims, was filed by attorney Robert R. Bryant on behalf of Patriot Disaster Specialist LLC as assignee of Ray Callais. The case is 2:23-cv-00410, Patriot Disaster Specialist, LLC v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company.