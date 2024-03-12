Who Got The Work

Lauren P. Russell and Robert S. Gutierrez of Ballard Spahr have entered appearances for nonprofit service organization Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States in a pending defamation lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 26 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Buchalter on behalf of Patriot Angels Consulting Corp., seeks to remove the allegedly defamatory articles from the defendant's websites. According to the complaint, the defendant has attacked the plaintiff as part of a 'Don’t Feed the Sharks' campaign, which wrongfully portrays the organization as one that takes advantage of Veterans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:24-cv-00087, Patriot Angels Consulting Corp v. Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 12, 2024, 9:34 AM

