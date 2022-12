Who Got The Work

Ajit Singh Thind of Rutan & Tucker has entered an appearance for the City of Laguna Beach in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case, over the denial of a property development plan, was filed Oct. 24 in California Central District Court by Gaines & Stacey on behalf of Patrick Lustig. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 8:22-cv-01945, Patrick Lustig v. City of Laguna Beach et al.

Real Estate

December 08, 2022, 7:23 AM