New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Colgate-Palmolive, a maker of home and personal care products, was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's recent recall of Fabuloso cleaning products. The complaint, brought by the Sultzer Law Group, alleges that the products contain dangerous levels of harmful bacteria including pseudomonas aeruginosa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-01118, Patora v. Colgate-Palmolive Co.