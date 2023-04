Removed To Federal Court

Home Depot removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit to Texas Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by the Tijerina Legal Group on behalf of Pedro Patlan. Home Depot is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 7:23-cv-00150, Patlan v. Home Depot USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Pedro Patlan

defendants

Home Depot USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims