Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman Rauch LLC on Thursday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against Truist Bank and BMW of Bel Air, an AutoNation company, to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Whitney LLP on behalf of George P. Patitsas, who accuses the defendants of failing to provide a title for the vehicle he had purchased. The case is 1:22-cv-03098, Patitsas v. Towson Luxury Imports, LLC d/b/a BMW of Bel Air, et al et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 3:10 PM