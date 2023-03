Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against MTGLQ Investors LP and Newrez LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Seth S. Patinkin. The case is 1:23-cv-01580, Patinkin v. MTGLQ Investors, L.P. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 14, 2023, 4:09 PM