Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Devonshire at PGA National and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Yvette Patillo. The case is 9:23-cv-80239, Patillo v. Devonshire at Pga National, LLC/Erickson Living Senior Care LLC/Chatsworth at Pga National, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 14, 2023, 5:10 PM