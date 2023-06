New Suit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit with a Medicare lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was brought by Husch Blackwell on behalf of Pathways Hospice. The case is 1:23-cv-01499, Pathways Hospice v. Becerra.

Health Care

June 13, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Pathways Hospice

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Department of Health & Human Services

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement