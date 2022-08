New Suit - Employment

FordHarrison filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of pet healthcare company Pathway Vet Alliance. The complaint seeks to claw back a $75,000 bonus paid to former employee Dr. Berit Owen because she quit within the first six months of her employment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02172, Pathway Vet Alliance LLC v. Owen.

Colorado

August 24, 2022, 1:55 PM