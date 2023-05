New Suit - Employment

Pathway Vet Alliance filed an employment lawsuit on Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by FordHarrison, seeks to claw back a $75,000 signing bonus paid to a former employee who was terminated within six months of employment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00517, Pathway Vet Alliance LLC v. Gaston.

Tennessee

May 22, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Pathway Vet Alliance LLC

Plaintiffs

FordHarrison

defendants

Ashley Gaston

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract