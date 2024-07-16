Who Got The Work

Jacqueline Brousseau of Greenberg Traurig and Jianyin Liu of the Law Offices of James Liu have stepped in as defense counsel to unidentified e-commerce operators and Wonderful LIFE, respectively, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, over the alleged sale of counterfeit products, was filed June 21 in Illinois Northern District Court by Bishop Diehl & Lee on behalf of Pathway IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:24-cv-05218, Pathway IP LLC v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on the Attached Schedule A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 16, 2024, 2:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Pathway IP LLC

Plaintiffs

Bishop Diehl & Lee, Ltd.

Defendants

The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on the Attached Schedule A

Wonderful Life

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Law Offices Of James Liu PLLC

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims