Jacqueline Brousseau of Greenberg Traurig and Jianyin Liu of the Law Offices of James Liu have stepped in as defense counsel to unidentified e-commerce operators and Wonderful LIFE, respectively, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, over the alleged sale of counterfeit products, was filed June 21 in Illinois Northern District Court by Bishop Diehl & Lee on behalf of Pathway IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:24-cv-05218, Pathway IP LLC v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on the Attached Schedule A.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 16, 2024, 2:47 PM