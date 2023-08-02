New Suit - Trademark

FlexHQ and CLP Fox were sued for trademark infringement on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of Pathway IP II GmbH, asserts that the plaintiff owns the exclusive right to use the mark 'HQ' in connection with office rentals, co-working facilities and related commercial real estate services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06278, Pathway IP II GmbH v. FlexHQ LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 02, 2023, 7:07 PM

Pathway IP II GmbH, a Swiss gesellschaft mit beschrnkter hafting (GmbH)

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Clp Fox LLC

FlexHq LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims