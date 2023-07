News From Law.com

The legal clash between Twitter and former legal chief Vijaya Gadde is heating up, with the company's lawyers blasting her request to be reimbursed $1.1 million for legal fees she rung up preparing to testify before a U.S. House committee as "unreasonable in the extreme."

Internet & Social Media

July 26, 2023, 10:54 AM

nature of claim: /