Four non-practicing entities or patent trolls filed 20 lawsuits in Texas federal courts through the first two weeks of March against 18 banking institutions. The largest number of lawsuits were filed by Innomemory LLC with 13 separate lawsuits citing patent infringement claims for two patents. Plaintiffs in the other lawsuits are PACid Technologies LLC, Authwallet LLC, and McOm IP LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 14, 2024, 12:39 PM

