Patent Challenge Fails at Claims Construction Stage for Oil ...

A Houston federal judge invalidated a patent in an infringement case brought by a company that tried to stop a competitor from launching a tool release system used in oil and gas drilling. Sidley Austin, the law firm for the defendant, noted it is "exceedingly difficult" to invalidate a patent in district court and even rarer at the early claim construction stage known as a Markman ruling. Canatex Completion Solutions Inc. v. Wellmatics LLC et al. was filed in the U.S. Southern District of Texas-Houston Division on Sept. 27, 2022, shortly after Houston-based Wellmatics began distributing its tool release system, PHIRE Escape Release Tool to affiliated companies and fellow defendants GR Energy Services Operating GP LLC and GR Wireline LP.The case was heard and decided by U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett.

Energy

December 19, 2023, 2:02 PM

