Who Got The Work

Neil J. McNabnay of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Wingstop Restaurants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint,which asserts five patents related to call routing and managing entities as part of an auction, was filed March 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Patent Armory Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00170, Patent Armory Inc. v. Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 23, 2024, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Patent Armory Inc.

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims