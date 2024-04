Who Got The Work

Neil McNabnay and Lance Wyatt of Fish & Richardson have stepped in to defend Natus Medical in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 1 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Patent Armory, asserts a single patent related to sensor technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, is 3:24-cv-00210, Patent Armory Inc. v. Natus Medical Incorporated.

Health Care

April 18, 2024, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Patent Armory Inc.

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Natus Medical Incorporated

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims