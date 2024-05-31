Who Got The Work

Peter Christopher Nanov of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease has entered an appearance for California Tortilla Group Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 20 in Maryland District Court by DNL Zito Castellano and Rabicoff Law on behalf of Patent Armory, asserts five patents related to a method and system for matching entities in an auction and intelligent call routing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, is 8:24-cv-01469, Patent Armory, Inc. v. California Tortilla Group, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2024, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Patent Armory, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dnl Zito Castellano

defendants

California Tortilla

California Tortilla Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims