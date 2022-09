Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against VMware, a software company owned by Dell Technologies, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, alleging violation of the New Jersey Wage Payment Law, was filed by Rabner Baumgart Ben-Asher & Nirenberg on behalf of Devraj Patel. The case is 3:22-cv-05731, Patel v. Vmware, Inc.