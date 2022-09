Who Got The Work

Melissa A. Barahona of Kasowitz Benson Torres has entered an appearance for USF Holland LLC and YRC Inc., d/b/a YRC Freight, in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 12 in Indiana Southern District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of Viralkumar 'Rick' Patel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 3:22-cv-00122, Patel v. USF Holland, LLC et al.

Indiana

September 26, 2022, 5:29 AM