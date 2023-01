Removed To Federal Court

Womble Bond Dickinson removed a lawsuit against Truist Bank Friday to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged fraudulent deposit of funds, was brought by Smith Ammons Howle & Ricker on behalf of Mehendra Patel. The case is 2:23-cv-00054, Patel v. Truist Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 11:49 AM