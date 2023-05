Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Rock Central LLC to the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of David A. Branch & Associates on behalf of a senior digital product manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking leave for three different eye surgeries. The case is 1:23-cv-01540, Patel v. Rock Central LLC.

Business Services

May 31, 2023, 5:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Ronak Patel

defendants

Rock Central LLC

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination