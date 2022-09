New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Prahlad U. Patel. The complaint pursues claims against Anjana J. Patel and Jatin H. Popat for allegedly failing to make payments pursuant to a loan agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01746, Patel v. Popat et al.

Ohio

September 30, 2022, 4:10 PM