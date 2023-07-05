The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Jeffrey Hoffman were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case was filed by Perry Krumsiek LLP on behalf of the former director of an MIT consortium who alleges that she was forced to resign due to race- and sex-based discrimination and harassment at her workplace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11500, Patel v. Massachusetts Institute of Technology et al.
July 05, 2023, 2:46 PM