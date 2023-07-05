New Suit - Employment Discrimination

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Jeffrey Hoffman were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case was filed by Perry Krumsiek LLP on behalf of the former director of an MIT consortium who alleges that she was forced to resign due to race- and sex-based discrimination and harassment at her workplace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11500, Patel v. Massachusetts Institute of Technology et al.

Education

July 05, 2023, 2:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Raji Patel

Plaintiffs

Perry Krumsiek LLP

defendants

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jeffrey Hoffman

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation