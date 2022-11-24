New Suit - Copyright

Rollins, the pest control company, and Cox Enterprises Inc. d/b/a the Atlanta Journal-Constitution were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, filed by SRipLaw on behalf of self-taught landscape photographer Anish Patel, accuses the defendant's of using Patel's 'downtown Atlanta pano' photograph without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04669, Patel v. Cox Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Business Services

November 24, 2022, 6:28 AM