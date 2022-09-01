Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Kevin M. McDonough has entered an appearance for Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 4 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses Coinbase of making materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business operations and compliance policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:22-cv-04915, Patel v. Coinbase Global, Inc. et al.

Fintech

September 01, 2022, 9:16 AM