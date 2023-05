Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske on Friday removed a lawsuit against Excel Trans Management, Qualitas Insurance and Nam Suk Choi to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Fried Rogers Goldberg LLC on behalf of Alpaben Patel, Dipesh Patel and Rushabh Patel. The case is 1:23-cv-02371, Patel et al v. Excel Trans Managment Inc. et al.

Property & Casualty

May 27, 2023, 10:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Alpaben Patel

Dipesh Patel

Rushabh Patel

Plaintiffs

Fried Rogers Goldberg, Llc - Atl

defendants

Excel Trans Managment Inc.

Nam Suk Choi

Qualitas Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gray Rust St. Amand Moffett & Brieske, LLP

Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett, & Brieske

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision