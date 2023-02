Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Archer Daniels Midland, the agricultural and commodities trading company, to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, for damages arising from a forklift incident, was filed by Boffeli & Spannagel on behalf of Rochelle Pataska and Stanley Pataska. The case is 1:23-cv-00013, Pataska et al. v. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Agriculture

February 24, 2023, 7:44 PM