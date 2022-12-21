Who Got The Work

The Gap has retained lawyers James D. Weinberger of Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu and Mark R. Conrad and Cara H. Sandberg of Conrad Metlitzky Kane to fend off a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 22 in California Northern District Court by Verso Law Group on behalf of Patagonia Inc., accuses Gap of promoting and selling fleece jackets using designs and logos that imitate the 'Patagonia' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:22-cv-07437, Patagonia, Inc. v. The Gap, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2022, 6:35 AM