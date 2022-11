New Suit - Trademark

The Gap was slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Verso Law Group on behalf of Patagonia Inc., accuses Gap of promoting and selling fleece jackets using designs and logos that imitate the 'Patagonia' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07437, Patagonia, Inc. v. The Gap, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 9:25 AM