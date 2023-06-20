The Center for Biological Diversity, the Tucson Audubon Society and other environmental organizations filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court challenging the federal government's approval of mineral drilling projects in the Patagonia Mountains. The lawsuit, brought by Earthjustice and the Western Mining Action Project, seeks to protect municipal water sources for nearby communities, as well as endangered species such as the Mexican spotted owl and the Western yellow-billed cuckoo, as well as jaguars and ocelots. The case is 4:23-cv-00280, Patagonia Area Resource Alliance et al v. United States Forest Service et al.
June 20, 2023, 6:20 PM