New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Tucson Audubon Society and other environmental organizations filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court challenging the federal government's approval of mineral drilling projects in the Patagonia Mountains. The lawsuit, brought by Earthjustice and the Western Mining Action Project, seeks to protect municipal water sources for nearby communities, as well as endangered species such as the Mexican spotted owl and the Western yellow-billed cuckoo, as well as jaguars and ocelots. The case is 4:23-cv-00280, Patagonia Area Resource Alliance et al v. United States Forest Service et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 20, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Center for Biological Diversity

Arizona Mining Reform Coalition

Earthworks

Friends of Santa Cruz River

Friends of Sonoita Creek

Patagonia Area Resource Alliance

Save the Scenic Santa Ritas

Tucson Audubon Society

Plaintiffs

Western Mining Action Project

Timothy Joseph Preso

Earthjustice - San Francisco, Ca

defendants

Kerwin S Dewberry

United States Forest Service

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws