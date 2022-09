Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Graybar Electric, a distributor of industrial supplies headquartered in Missouri, to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual orientation, was filed by the Fraigun Law Group on behalf of Susan Pastor. The case is 2:22-cv-06895, Pastor v. Graybar Electric Co. Inc.

Wholesalers

September 23, 2022, 6:55 PM