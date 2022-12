Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly fraudulent transfer, was filed by the Cueto Law Group on behalf of Antonio Pastor. The case is 1:22-cv-24121, Pastor v. Bank of America.

Banking & Financial Services

December 20, 2022, 5:03 PM