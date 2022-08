Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zelle LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Pacific Employers Insurance Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to storm damage claims, was filed by Whyte PLLC on behalf of Pastafina. The case is 4:22-cv-00702, Pastafina v. Pacific Employers Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 13, 2022, 3:42 PM