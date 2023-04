Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against the City of Hickory to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Elliot Pishko Morgan and Cox & Cage on behalf of a former groundskeeper. The case is 1:23-cv-00100, Passman v. City of Hickory.

Government

April 12, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Patricia Passman

Plaintiffs

Elliot Pishko Morgan, P.A.

defendants

Hickory, City of

defendant counsels

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA