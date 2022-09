News From Law.com

Pierre Gentin, global general counsel of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co., said he manages his legal department in two dimensions—professionalism and passion. Unlocking that passion, he said, means giving all legal department employees the freedom to bring their own style and charisma. He spoke at the first day of the General Counsel Conference East in New York City.

September 19, 2022, 5:54 PM