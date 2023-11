News From Law.com

The car maker that was slammed with a nearly $1 billion verdict last month in a case over an allegedly designed seatbelt says improper jury instructions and inflammatory statements from the plaintiffs counsel necessitate a new trial in the case. Mitsubishi Motors filed a post-trial motion late last week in Amagasu v. Fred Beans Family of Dealerships, which resulted in a $976 million verdict that a Philadelphia jury handed up on Oct. 30.

Pennsylvania

November 15, 2023, 9:59 AM

